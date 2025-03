BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The European Central Bank's board of directors cut all three key interest rates by 25 basis points, the European Central Bank says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the deposit rate is now 2.5 percent, the rate for basic refinancing operations is 2.65 percent, and the rate for margin loans is 2.9 percent.

This decision coincided with the expectations of analysts and market participants.