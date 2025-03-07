Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to promoting global measures to combat climate change (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to driving global climate action forward at the COP30 briefing held yesterday in Brazil, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

It was noted that the COP29 conference held in Azerbaija was a pivotal moment in advancing climate action.

"we are committed to strengthening COP-to-COP collaboration and ensuring continuity and coherence by building upon Action Agenda initiatives launched in Baku. As we move forward to COP30 in Belém, we acknowledge the collective efforts that have brought us this far and stand ready to support Brazil’s leadership in steering the next phase of climate negotiations at this critical juncture," the Permanent Mission said.