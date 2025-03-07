Tajikistan mulls joining Asian Initiative on Food and Agriculture Cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 7. Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan Nigina Anvari discussed with Deputy Secretary General of the Asian Food and Agriculture Cooperation Initiative (AFACI) from South Korea Kuk-Hwan Seol the possibility of including the Ministry of Agriculture and the Academy of Agricultural Sciences of Tajikistan in AFACI through diplomatic channels, Trend reports.

The talks also centered on strengthening cooperation in agricultural development, particularly in areas such as livestock, crop production, and agricultural consultancy services.

AFACI, a regional organization, plays a key role in promoting sustainable agricultural development and technological cooperation among its member states.

According to the ministry, the initiative is vital in spreading innovative agricultural technologies, fostering knowledge exchange, and building capacity across the Asia region. Its concept supports the creation of a collaborative network of countries working together to address critical issues in food production, sustainable agriculture, and agricultural industrialization.

The parties agreed to explore priority areas and improve the level and quality of cooperation in agricultural development, following established legislative procedures through diplomatic channels.