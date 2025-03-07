Kyrgyzstan сlimbs ranks in passport index, improves global position

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 7. Kyrgyzstan's passport has improved its position by 14 spots in the interactive Passport Index ranking compared to 2023-2024, now ranking 67th, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Since March 6, 2025, the cost of a Kyrgyz passport has increased after the country ratified agreements with Albania, Montenegro, Thailand, Venezuela, and Cyprus. These agreements, signed in September 2024 in New York during the UN General Assembly, exempt holders of diplomatic and official passports of Kyrgyzstan from visa requirements.

The Ministry highlighted that, at present, most countries offering visa-free entry for Kyrgyz citizens do so for holders of diplomatic and service passports. However, it noted that the gradual expansion of the visa-free regime will eventually extend to holders of ordinary passports, marking an important step toward broader international mobility for Kyrgyz nationals.