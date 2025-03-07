Azerbaijani oil grows in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta grew on March 6 by $0.56 (0.78 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $71.96 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.59 (0.84 percent) to $70.71 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.47 (0.86 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $54.94 per barrel

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.48 (0.68 percent) more than the previous rate, at $70.31 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of March 7 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD. The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $ 70.

