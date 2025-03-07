Kyrgyzstan contemplates imposing temporary ban on car body imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 7. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan has put forward for public discussion a draft resolution introducing a temporary six-month ban on the import of vehicle bodies, Trend reports.

Exemptions will be made for vehicle bodies intended for production and assembly within the country, which will be imported by several automotive companies: DT Teknik, TNK Shumkar, Jisu, Shunfa, Murad Auto, Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush, Meridian Gold.

The ban aims to combat the illegal import of vehicles and parts, as well as the operation of vehicles with counterfeit documents. As reported, in recent years, there has been an increase in the registration of so-called "constructors"—vehicles assembled from various parts, which allows bypassing customs procedures and avoiding the payment of duties.

The Ministry of Economy will notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission about the proposed ban, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the CIS Executive Committee. If the proposal is approved, relevant state agencies will be responsible for enforcement.

The draft resolution will come into effect 15 days after its official publication, if it is approved by the public and the government.