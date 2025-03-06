Azerbaijan, D-8 weigh up agricultural digitalization matters

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov has discussed agricultural digitalization issues during a meeting with a delegation headed by Secretary-General of the D-8 (Developing Eight) Organization for Economic Cooperation Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, a source in the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

According to the source, Jafarov provided detailed information to the guests about the reforms in the agricultural sector in our country, the main directions of the agricultural development strategy, and the innovative projects being implemented.

The meeting further delved into the prevailing dynamics of synergistic engagement within the agrarian domain among the member states of the consortium, as well as the forward-looking trajectories for prospective partnerships in a comprehensive manner.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector and the legal contractual framework, increasing trade turnover of agricultural and food products, the application of innovative technologies and solutions, ensuring sustainable development of the agricultural sector, and the transfer of the most modern technologies in this field.

Moreover, the meeting emphasized great potential for expanding mutual relations in the agricultural sector.

The parties expressed their interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in agriculture and highlighted the importance of holding events and meetings in this format.

At the end, a broad exchange of views took place on topics of mutual interest.

