Turkmenistan, Georgia aim to expand strategic cooperation through new deals

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze held a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

During their meeting, both leaders focused on the friendly relations between Georgia and Turkmenistan, emphasizing cooperation in various sectors. They highlighted the positive trends in the development of political and economic relations between the two nations.

The PM expressed Georgia’s support for Turkmenistan’s efforts in ensuring peace in Central Asia and highlighted Georgia’s peaceful foreign policy. He also expressed his gratitude to President Berdymukhamedov for Turkmenistan's backing of Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.

The sides agreed to sign agreements across various economic and political sectors to strengthen cooperation in multiple areas. Furthermore, PM Kobakhidze invited President Berdymukhamedov to pay an official visit to Georgia.

The economic relations between Turkmenistan and Georgia show stable dynamics with potential for further growth. Despite the decrease in total trade turnover in 2023 to $5.54 million (a 2.5-fold decrease compared to 2022), the significant growth in imports from Georgia to Turkmenistan to $522,000 (a 27.3-fold increase) and ongoing cooperation in various sectors such as transport and energy create a foundation for strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships in the future.

