Azerbaijani parliament ratifies country's accession to D-8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has ratified the Charter of the Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during the parliament's plenary session today.

A draft law "On accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8" was put up for voting and adopted in the first reading.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8 unites eight Muslim countries. The foundation of the organization was laid on the initiative of Türkiye on October 22, 1996, at the Development Cooperation Conference organized in Istanbul with the cooperation of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. On June 15, 1997, the Organization was officially launched at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of eight countries in Istanbul. The Secretariat of the Organization is located in Istanbul. The organization's new goals are reflected in the "2020-2030 Roadmap" document.

On December 19, 2024, at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) held in Cairo, Egypt, Azerbaijan was unanimously elected as a member of the D-8.

This membership reflects Azerbaijan's growing international stature and the opportunities for closer cooperation with the organization. Azerbaijan's participation in the activities of D-8 can make significant contributions to the development of the organization, considering the country's geostrategic position and economic potential. Azerbaijan will play a key role in expanding cooperation within the D-8 framework as a bridge between the East and the West and as one of the main economic and cultural centers of the Islamic world.

Azerbaijan's joining of D-8 opens new opportunities for the development of economic and trade relations. Azerbaijan has extensive trade relations, particularly with Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, and Malaysia. There are opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas exports, as well as in agriculture and industry. Additionally, located on the Middle Corridor route, Azerbaijan is becoming an important transit hub for D-8 countries through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

Azerbaijan’s presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Türkiye-Pakistan-Azerbaijan strategic partnership provide extensive opportunities to strengthen cooperation with D-8 countries. In addition to participating in economic integration projects within D-8, Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the core principles of the organization. Azerbaijan’s membership in the organization further strengthens its international trade and economic position and broadens regional and global cooperation prospects.

The official language of D-8 is English, and the organization's main principles are economic development, trade cooperation, fair economic systems, and the strengthening of international diplomatic relations.

