I have received good treatment - Davit Allahverdiyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. During a court session held on March 6 at the Baku Military Court, the accused, Davit Allahverdiyan, stated in his testimony that he had answered all questions during the preliminary investigation and would continue to do so during the court investigation, Trend reports.

He noted that he had been treated humanely:

"The treatment towards me has been humane and good, and I am grateful for that. I am now ready to answer all the questions."

It is noteworthy that the trial, concerning the crimes committed by Armenian citizens in connection with Armenia’s military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive warfare, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other numerous crimes, will continue on March 10.