OSCE border security summit kicks off in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. The OSCE organized a three-day seminar in Turkmenistan to strengthen cooperation at border checkpoints in Central Asia, Trend reports.

The regional seminar on managing border checkpoints (BCPs) along transit corridors in Central Asia was held in Ashgabat from March 4 through March 6. The event was organized by the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. Participants exchanged experiences in BCP management, integrated and coordinated border management, and data sharing.

Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, John Macgregor, emphasized that the OSCE actively supports Turkmenistan's efforts to enhance regional cooperation in border management. He highlighted the importance of exchanging best practices and data among various agencies to improve the efficiency and security of border checkpoints.

Leading experts from the UK, the OSCE Secretariat’s Border Security and Management Unit, the UN Counter-Terrorism Office’s CT Travel Programme, and the European Union’s BOMCA-10 Programme participated in the event.

The seminar was organized as part of the OSCE Centre’s extra-budgetary multi-donor project, "Strengthening the Capacity of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan," with financial support from the Government of Germany.