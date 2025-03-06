Russian MFA talks installing memorial to National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The upcoming installation of a monument to the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev will be an important cultural and humanitarian event for both Azerbaijan and Russia, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing today, Trend reports.

"In our country, we cherish the memory and have great warmth and respect for this remarkable, extraordinary, talented man and statesman," she said.

Zakharova noted that in 2023, commemoration events were held in Moscow and other Russian towns to celebrate the centenary of Heydar Aliyev.

"The upcoming installation of the monument will be an important cultural and humanitarian event for our countries," she noted.

To note, earlier, the solemn ceremony of laying a monument to the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was held in the square in Moscow, near the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

“A monument will be erected here to twice Hero of Socialist Labor, outstanding state and political figure, Chairman of the Commission of the Council of Ministers on construction and development of Baikal-Amur Mainline,” reads the memorial slab.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelyev, veterans of Baikal-Amur Mainline construction, USSR Ministry of Transport, and others attended the event.

