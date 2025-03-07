How Azerbaijani art became part of Germany’s cultural life - interview with People's Artist Ashraf Heybatov

Ashraf Heybatov is a national artist of Azerbaijan who has been living in Germany since 1995.

The world-known artist is a member of the UNESCO International Federation of Artists, a member of the Western European Academy of Science and Culture and the Russian Academy of Arts, chairman of the Baku Cultural Society in Germany and the Association of Azerbaijani Cultural Figures in Europe, and an international ambassador of peace.

Trend News Agency presents an interview with the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ashraf Heybatov:

Ashraf, we know that you got your first degree as a historian, and history, in a sense, is reflected in your papers. However, you were not satisfied with your first education, and you enrolled at the University of the Arts. What brought you to art?

My love for art led me to this art. I studied at the Azim Azimzade Art School before the Faculty of History. However, I have always had an interest in history. I met our national folk artist Sattar Bahlulzade, when I was 17 years old. Afterwards, I was influenced by Sattar Bahlulzade and thought of becoming an artist.

Although you are currently living in Germany, you did not come to Germany directly from Azerbaijan. We would like you to tell us about the history of this relocation.

In 1979, after graduating from higher education in Azerbaijan, I moved to Moscow. Meanwhile, we moved to Germany in 1995 from Moscow. My wife was Jewish by nationality. This was a great advantage for moving to Germany and living there permanently. That is because Jews were allowed to live in Germany without any impediments. Incidentally, to this day, Germany still welcomes Jews into the country.

The early 90s can be described as a difficult period in every sense. Wasn't it difficult to organize your exhibitions in European countries?

Opening exhibitions is my favorite activity. Every artist wants to showcase their work. In general, organizing an exhibition was not a major problem for me. I also received some support in this matter. For instance, I have personal relations with some ambassadors of Azerbaijan in European countries. They support me in this matter. By the way, I also often organize exhibitions in Azerbaijan. It is met with great interest and enthusiasm.

At that time, two books about you were published in Germany. Which of your pieces are included in these books?

I have many books. Several of my books have also been published in Azerbaijan. In Germany, my book published in German is called “German Children's Fairy Tales”. This book was published in Frankfurt. My other book is also about fairy tales, published in German. In 2020, my brand new book was published. My book “Roads to Karabakh” was published in German and Azerbaijani languages. The book was published with the support of Humboldt University in Berlin. The book narrates about our historical Karabakh Victory, tells about our Glorious Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. I think that German readers, after reading this book, will learn about Azerbaijan's inestimable successes in the war, the heroism of our people and the power of our state.

It's interesting that you also have a municipal background in Germany. How would you characterize this part of your working life? Was it interesting for you to work so intensively with people as an artist?

When we arrived in Germany, we first started living in the city of Koblenz. Since I was very active, organizing regular exhibitions and also painting works on a 450 square meter wall, I was chosen to be a council member in the local municipality. It was a very responsible job for which I had to be held accountable. I was up to the task.

What was the attitude of the German population toward the Azerbaijani municipal deputy?

The German population was generally friendly, relations were very good and sincere. The Rathaus service operates in all German cities. My election to the municipality was based on the trust of the people. Turks, Russians and Jews living in the city voted for me. During my tenure we managed to solve many problems. I was elected to the municipality twice, each time for four years. In general, if you are businesslike and hardworking, you will be treated with respect. In this respect, they liked my lifestyle. Moreover, my art has always been highly valued.

How is Germany through the eyes of an Azerbaijani artist?

Germany, through the eyes of an Azerbaijani artist, is certainly very beautiful. Its nature resembles Azerbaijan in places. Mountains, forests, and rivers. There are many ancient churches here. Historical monuments are a separate world. In general, Germany also has a special attitude toward art.

Quite famous, high-ranking people also take part in your exhibitions (in Germany). Could you share with us some of your memories of the most exciting meetings?

There have been countless interesting encounters. However, I think that one of the first memorable events took place back in 1994. Chingiz Aitmatov, the great writer of the Turkic world, opened my personal exhibition in Germany's Lücksburg. The interest in this exhibition was enormous. My exhibitions are regularly held in other cities as well. Prominent intellectuals of Germany, influential social and political figures, deputies, etc., often come to my exhibitions.

I have also had friendly relations with the world-famous German writer Günter Grass. I attended his 80th birthday party. He invited me himself. In the city of Lübeck, a 3-hour drive from Berlin, there is a house-museum of Gunter Grass, where the anniversary took place. I drew a portrait of Günter Grass, which I presented to him as a gift for his anniversary. The mayor of Lübeck presented me with an exquisitely designed album. I also had a personal acquaintance with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. I met him many times at various events. He had a special sympathy for me. You know that Germany consists of 16 states. I have friendly relations with the prime ministers of several states. Sometimes we meet. My friendship with the former prime minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Kurt Beck, also continues.

You have had an interesting life and creative path. Are you thinking of preparing these memoirs in the form of a compilation, a collection of memoirs? If so, would you like to publish it in Germany?

I still write books, I haven't stopped writing. The Book of Life I am working on now - “time and events” - is like a kind of diary of my life. In the future, I am thinking about publishing this book in Azerbaijan.