IFC helps Türkiye to boost energy transition, blue finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a $100 million investment in QNB Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. (QNB Leasing), a subsidiary of QNB Türkiye, to expand access to energy transition financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Türkiye.

The five-year loan will support sustainable energy financing and introduce pioneering blue finance initiatives, reinforcing resilience in the country’s leasing sector. At least 10 percent of the funds will be allocated to blue finance projects, promoting sustainable water resource management and productivity growth.

SMEs, which account for 99 percent of businesses in Türkiye, often face challenges in securing long-term capital for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. IFC’s investment will enable QNB Leasing to offer tailored financial solutions, helping businesses upgrade equipment, reduce energy costs, and improve sustainability.

Beyond energy transition financing, the investment will support QNB Leasing in launching blue lending initiatives aimed at responsible water use. The move aligns with IFC’s broader commitment to Türkiye, which represents its third-largest country exposure globally, with a portfolio of nearly $5.4 billion as of February 2025.