Garik Martirosyan’s confession: I was in Aghdam during first war, in Askeran during second one

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. During a court session on March 6 at the Baku Military Court, the accused, Garik Martirosyan, made several confessions in his testimony, Trend reports.

He admitted to being stationed at front-line posts in the Aghdam region during the First Karabakh War, stating: "During the Second Karabakh War, we were in Asgaran. I was there throughout the 44-day war."

It is noteworthy that the trial, addressing the crimes committed by Armenian citizens due to Armenia’s military aggression—including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive warfare, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other numerous crimes—will continue on March 10.