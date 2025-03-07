Grand Mufti of Turkmenistan attends Iftar dinner organized by Embassy of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan organised an Iftar dinner in honour of the holy month of Ramadan at the "Yıldız" hotel in Ashgabat.

During the event, Ambassador Gismet Gozalov welcomed the guests and extended his congratulations on the arrival of month Ramadan. He highlighted the significance of the holy month as a symbol of solidarity, kindness, and mercy in the Islamic world. The Ambassador said that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries that attaches great importance to and contributes to Islamic values ​​and solidarity. He also pointed out that religious tolerance is a lifestyle in our country. Also, he said that the iftar table is to once again demonstrate solidarity and the greatness of Islamic values, to promote friendship and cooperation.

The gathering was attended by Grand Mufti of Turkmenistan Yalkab Khojaguliyev and ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in the country, along with their family members. Grand Mufti Yalkab Khojaguliyev recited a prayer during the opening of the fast about the importance of the holy month of Ramadan.

Guests were treated to an array of traditional dishes and sweets of Azerbaijani cuisine, adding a cultural touch to the Iftar table.