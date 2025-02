BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Agricultural insurance payments in Azerbaijan amounted to 6.4 million manat ($3.7 million) in 2024, said Ali Ahmadov, a representative of the Agricultural Insurance Fund, Trend reports.

Addressing the event titled "Agricultural Insurance in Azerbaijan: Development and Perspectives," Ahmadov also highlighted that in 2022, the payments totaled 2.4 million manat ($1.4 million), while in 2023, they increased to around 4.4 million manat ($2.5 million).

Will be updated