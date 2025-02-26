Revitalizing North-South corridor poised for regional gains - Iranian official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The enhancement of the North-South International Transport Corridor will bring positive contributions to the region, Head of the Iran-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Friendship Group Sodeif Badri said in an exclusive statement to Trend.

According to him, the key part of the improvement project is the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line.

Badri emphasized that cooperation with Russia on the construction of this railway line remains a focal point, and it is expected that the construction will begin soon.

The Iranian parliamentary official added that once the Rasht-Astara railway line is operational, goods will be transported by rail from the Iranian Astara to the Bandar Abbas port in the Hormozgan province.

Badri pointed out that the ancient Silk Road route existed in the region and that it is now being revitalized using modern technology, including railways.

To note, an intergovernmental agreement signed between Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000, laid the foundation for the North-South Transport Corridor. In general, several countries have ratified the said agreement. (Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Belarus, Republic of Bulgaria, India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Sultanate of Oman, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Türkiye, Ukraine). The purpose of creating the corridor is to reduce the time of delivery of goods coming from India to Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe (the delivery time on the current route is more than 6 weeks; it is expected to be three weeks via "North-South").

The Qazvin-Rasht railroad (175 km) was put into operation on March 6, 2019, to connect Azerbaijan's railroads with Iran's railway network within the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad is to be built on Iranian territory.

The North-South Corridor has three directions within Iran. The eastern direction is Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries; the middle direction is Russia and other countries across the Caspian Sea, and the western direction is Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern European countries.

On May 17, 2023, an agreement was signed between Russia and Iran on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Resht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.