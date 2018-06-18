Ashgabat to host trade fair

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A trade fair titled “Trade and Services – 2018” is scheduled to be held June 26-28 in Ashgabat, the Turkmenistan TV channel reported June 18.

The event will be organized by the country’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations.

The main goal of the trade fair is to familiarize its participants with the activities of shopping centers, markets, catering outlets in all regions, as well as facilities providing household services to the population.

