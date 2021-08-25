Georgia to implement a subsidy program within framework of Vintage 2021

Business 25 August 2021 21:44 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia to implement a subsidy program within framework of Vintage 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian government will implement a subsidy program within the framework of Vintage 2021, Trend reports via the Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture.

All those companies, which will buy Rkatsiteli and Kakhuri Mtsvane grapes from farmers in the amount of no less than 100 tons and pay 0.90 lari (29 cents) per kilogram, will receive the subsidy.

The program aims to support viticulturists amid the pandemic. The Vintage 2021 Coordination Headquarters will work in a 24-hour regime.

Revenues from wine exports in Georgia reached $125 million in July 2021, which is 9 percent more than in the same period last year.

The amount of exported wine has also increased by 12 percent.

The dynamics of export growth in the strategic markets of Georgian wine is maintained: Poland - 28 percent (3.26 million bottles), China - 7 percent (3.14 million bottles), the US - 26 percent (565,876 bottles), Germany - 18 percent (439,042 bottles) and the UK - 85 percent (395,082 bottles).

Some 337 companies exported different quantities of wine from Georgia.

