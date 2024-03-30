Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field grew by 33 cents (0.37 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $88.41 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.22 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.51 per barrel.
In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port amounted to $86.88 per barrel, up 33 cents (0.38 percent) from last week. The maximum price was $87.71 per barrel, and the minimum - $85.98 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil rose by 44 cents (0.64 percent) from last week to $62.97 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $59.87 per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade hiked by 27 cents (0.31 percent) to $86.09 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.89 per barrel, and the minimum was $85.09 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
25.03.2024
|
26.03.2024
|
27.03.2024
|
28.03.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$88.59
|
$88.3
|
$87.51
|
$89.22
|
$88.41
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$87.06
|
$86.76
|
$85.98
|
$87.71
|
$86.88
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$69.66
|
$69.26
|
$68.44
|
$70.08
|
$69.36
|
Dated Brent
|
$86.37
|
$86
|
$85.09
|
$86.89
|
$86.09
