Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 30 March 2024 12:20 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field grew by 33 cents (0.37 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $88.41 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.22 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.51 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port amounted to $86.88 per barrel, up 33 cents (0.38 percent) from last week. The maximum price was $87.71 per barrel, and the minimum - $85.98 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil rose by 44 cents (0.64 percent) from last week to $62.97 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $59.87 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade hiked by 27 cents (0.31 percent) to $86.09 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.89 per barrel, and the minimum was $85.09 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

25.03.2024

26.03.2024

27.03.2024

28.03.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$88.59

$88.3

$87.51

$89.22

$88.41

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$87.06

$86.76

$85.98

$87.71

$86.88

Urals (EX NOVO)

$69.66

$69.26

$68.44

$70.08

$69.36

Dated Brent

$86.37

$86

$85.09

$86.89

$86.09

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more