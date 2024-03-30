Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field grew by 33 cents (0.37 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $88.41 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.22 per barrel, while the minimum price - $87.51 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port amounted to $86.88 per barrel, up 33 cents (0.38 percent) from last week. The maximum price was $87.71 per barrel, and the minimum - $85.98 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil rose by 44 cents (0.64 percent) from last week to $62.97 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $59.87 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade hiked by 27 cents (0.31 percent) to $86.09 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $86.89 per barrel, and the minimum was $85.09 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 25.03.2024 26.03.2024 27.03.2024 28.03.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $88.59 $88.3 $87.51 $89.22 $88.41 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $87.06 $86.76 $85.98 $87.71 $86.88 Urals (EX NOVO) $69.66 $69.26 $68.44 $70.08 $69.36 Dated Brent $86.37 $86 $85.09 $86.89 $86.09

