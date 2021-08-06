Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Georgia's state debt to Azerbaijan amounted to $4.85 million as of July 1 of this year, Trend reports referring to the report of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

According to the document, in a monthly comparison, Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreased by $204,000.

The total external public debt of Georgia is about $8.1 billion, of which $7.5 billion falls on the government.

Georgia's debt to Turkey and Russia decreased slightly and amounted to $9.406 million and $34.649 million respectively.

According to the IMF report in 2022, the Georgian economy should grow by 5.8 percent. Like the IMF, the Georgian government expects 7.7 percent economic growth in the country this year. This is the indicator of the expected growth of the year in the draft budget adjustment.

Along with the improved economic growth parameter, the IMF is also improving Georgia's other economic forecasts. In particular, the fund estimates that the ratio of public debt to GDP, which was previously projected at 60.8 percent, will be reduced to 55.3 percent.

