Chinese embassy opposes Indian media's allegation on cyberattacks

The Chinese embassy in India said it firmly opposed Indian media's allegation of cyberattacks from Chinese hackers on Indian facilities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The relevant allegations are pure rumors and slanders," said a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in response to a query on some Indian media's quoting Western media as saying that Chinese hackers may have launched cyberattacks on India's power system, ports and two vaccine companies.

Noting that for some time there had been certain speculation about China's so-called theft of other countries' vaccines through hacker attacks, the spokesperson said China takes the lead in vaccine research and development, and does not need to and will not rely on "stealing" to obtain vaccines.

"We are firmly opposed to politicizing and stigmatizing cybersecurity issues, which is not conducive to resolving hacking issues and will only weaken mutual trust among countries," said the spokesperson, urging relevant media to deny such groundless disinformation platforms and channels for dissemination.

China, as a staunch defender of cybersecurity and also a major victim of hacking and cyberattacks, firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks and crimes, the spokesperson said.