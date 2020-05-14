Japan sends coronavirus-related aid to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has received humanitarian aid from Japan, to help cope with consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The aid which consists of 12,200 pills of medicine used to treat coronavirus arrived in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city on May 14, 2020.

The cargo was transported via special flight of SCAT company and was passed on to SK-Pharmacy company for further distribution across the country.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 5,571 cases. This includes 2,408 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 32 patients who passed away.

