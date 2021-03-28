Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 240,381

Kazakhstan has added 1,596 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 240,381, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has recorded 510 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest daily figure. Nur-Sultan is ranked second – 382 cases. Almaty region has also reported the triple-digit number of daily infections – 110.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions have seen 98, 81, and 80 daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

62 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Aktobe region over the past day.

53 more cases have been reported in Pavlodar region, 46 in Akmola region, 40 in Shymkent city as well as in Kostanay region, 39 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in North Kazakhstan region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, six in Turkestan region, and five in Mangistau region.

The country’s COVID-19 tally has totaled 240,381.