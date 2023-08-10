Kazakhstan to build network of electric charging stations in all major cities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 10. The Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan has announced plans to improve the infrastructure for electric vehicles, Trend reports.

An ambitious project to develop the network of electric stations in the nation's major towns and along the Almaty-Astana route has already been implemented by JSC Zhasyl Damu.

According to the most recent data, there are presently 51 electric vehicle charging stations in Astana, 52 in Almaty, Pavlodar, and Aktau, as well as one charging station in each city along the Astana-Shchuchinsk route.

In addition, there are several privately owned electric stations in Kazakhstan that were built by people and businesses.

Moreover, there are also ultra-fast charging stations. The Talan Towers complex, for example, in the capital has six Tesla Supercharger stations.