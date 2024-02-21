Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to collaborate on aviation search and rescue

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. The Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan has ratified the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the field of aviation search and rescue, concluded on May 26, 2022 in Bishkek, Trend reports.

Thus, the countries agreed to establish cooperation between their search and rescue services to search and rescue passengers and crews, as well as aircraft in distress. Operations will be conducted in accordance with the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

At the same time, under the agreement, the parties will notify each other about aviation accidents and will immediately take all necessary measures to search and rescue passengers and crews of aircraft in distress.

In addition, the parties will conduct joint search and rescue exercises, exchange information and experience.

The agreement also includes the provision of mutual assistance at the request of one of the parties during search and rescue operations, including in cross-border territory (aviation and ground support by search and rescue forces).