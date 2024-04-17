Kazakhstan, EU discuss interregional connectivity within TEN-T, Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. Kazakhstan and the EU have discussed interregional connectivity within the framework of TEN-T and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

Discussions took place during the 7th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU Subcommittee on Energy, Transport, Environment, and Climate Change, chaired by the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

Representatives of government bodies in Kazakhstan and the EU, including Kestutis Jankauskas, the Ambassador of the EU to Kazakhstan, and Dietmar Krissler, head of the division for Central Asia in the European External Action Service, also took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, Akkenzhenov noted the significant role of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the EU in establishing a global energy dialogue and strengthening existing ties.

The parties also noted joint systematic work to improve the investment climate through cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector with strategic partners of the EU countries.

The Kazakh side pointed out that Kazakhstan’s accession to the Global Methane Commitment confirms the country’s adherence to low-carbon development and also opens up significant opportunities for attracting green investments.

The meeting participants also noted the ongoing work on transport policy in individual regions of the EU and Central Asia, as well as the potential for interregional connectivity within the framework of TEN-T and the Middle Corridor. They also discussed ambitious plans for interaction between transport departments and international financial institutions in light of the implementation of the Global Gateway initiative.

Following the meeting, further steps were outlined to strengthen interstate sectoral cooperation. The next meeting of the Subcommittee will be held in 2025 in Brussels.