Azerbaijan's contribution to EU energy security discussed in joint project of Baku Network and Parliament (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijani Parliament members Tural Ganjaliyev, Vugar Bayramov, and Secretary General of Club Climate Europe analytical center Angele Kedaitiene have discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to the energy security of the EU on the Baku Network expert platform, Trend reports.

The sides highlighted Azerbaijan's important role in this regard.

According to the Azerbaijani MPs, Azerbaijan is one of the main partners of Belgium and plays a key role in the supply and transit of energy resources from third countries to the EU markets.

The sides acknowledged that Azerbaijan's geographical position renders it a pivotal player in facilitating the transit of energy resources from Central Asian countries to Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel