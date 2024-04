BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva will pay a visit to Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the source, the head of the Ministry of Culture will take part in the World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held on May 1–3 in Baku.

