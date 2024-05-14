Another group of Azerbaijani ex-IDPs arrives home in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, sent from the Garadagh district of Baku, has arrived in the native Shusha city, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 38 families (136 people) returned to Shusha.

The families were warmly welcomed and experienced the joy of reunification with their native land.

Until today, a permanent settlement in Shusha city has been provided for 58 families, i.e., 224 people (the first group of former IDPs returned to the city on May 9).

To note, following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to date, alongside Shusha, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), Zabukh, and Sus (Lachin district).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel