Achieving lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia stands OSCE's main concern - Ian Borg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Securing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia stands as the primary concern for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg said during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We must pursue diplomatic channels for lasting peace. During my recent visit to Armenia, I emphasized the necessity for negotiations conducted in good faith to facilitate a resolution," he elaborated.

Will be updated