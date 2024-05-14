Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz hold deliberations in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. SOCAR head Rovshan Najaf and Uzbekneftegaz chairman Bakhodirjon Sidikov held negotiations in Tashkent, SOCAR president Rovshan Najaf wrote on X, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of the 26th International Exhibition and Conference ‘Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2024’, a meeting with Uzbekneftegaz CEO Bakhodirjon Sidikov was held on May 14. We addressed the effective growth of bilateral relations and existing and future collaboration in human capital, renewable energy, decarbonization, innovation, and digitalization. There was also discussion about other shared interests,” the publication says.

To note, SOCAR is represented at the OGU-2024 exhibition in Tashkent with a separate stand.

