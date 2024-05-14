Georgia's parliament passes law on foreign agents in its third and final reading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. During a plenary session, Georgia's Parliament passed the law on foreign agents in its third and final reading, Trend reports.

The live broadcast of the session was available on the legislative body's website.

"84 in favor and 30 against. The law is passed," announced the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, concluding the voting process.

Meanwhile, as Peter Stano, a representative of the European Union's foreign policy service, said during a briefing in Brussels earlier today, "the enactment of the foreign agents law by Georgia will pose a 'significant hurdle to the country's EU accession,' Brussels will evaluate its response once the law is ratified".

"This law will serve as a substantial impediment to Georgia's progress towards EU membership," he emphasized. "We plan to conduct a thorough analysis of this legislation and determine our course of action once it becomes effective."