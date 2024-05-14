Azerbaijan counts irrigation areas by newly restored reservoir complex in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Kondalanchay reservoir complex, located in the Fuzuli district, serves to irrigate 6,300 hectares of its farming lands, Atakishi Babayev from the State Water Resources Agency said, Trend's Karabakh Buerau reports.

He made the remark during media representatives' visit to the complex within a media tour to the district on May 14.

The media representatives were informed that repair and restoration work has been carried out on the Kondalanchay-1 reservoir (commissioned in 1962), with a height of 14 meters and a total capacity of 3.9 million cubic meters (useful volume of 3.6 million cubic meters), as well as on the Kondalanchay-2 reservoir with a height of 23.35 meters, commissioned in 1951, and a total capacity of 2.1 million cubic meters (useful volume of 1.6 million cubic meters).

Babayev explained that the goal is to bring the structures and mechanical equipment of the dam into a stable operating mode and normal condition for further operation.

"According to the project, reconstruction of the damaged berm on the upper apron of the earth dam and concrete facing along the entire dam, tower spillway-overflow dam, outlet section, and water spillway surface six meters wide and 283 meters long was carried out on the Kondalanchay-1 reservoir.

On the Kondalanchay-2 reservoir, the collapsed stone covering on the upper apron of the earth dam with stone facing has been restored, a drainage system and monitoring devices have been installed, the damaged concrete part of the water discharge drainage pipe has been reconstructed, and 600-millimeter diameter valves have been replaced.

The leading channel has been cleared of silt, the concrete structure of the installation has been reconstructed, and the reinforced concrete covering of the surface water discharge 177 meters long has been reconstructed.

Also, a single-story guardhouse, a well for wastewater, and work to provide external power supply, landscaping, and landscaping of the reservoir area have been carried out on both reservoirs," he said.

The official also mentioned that repair and restoration work has been carried out at the Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir, commissioned in 1980, with a total water volume of 9.5 million cubic meters (a useful volume of nine million cubic meters) and a height of 25 meters.

"Here, the collapsed stone covering on the upper apron of the earth dam with stone facing has been restored, a drainage system and monitoring devices have been installed; reinforced concrete structures of the load-bearing elements of the tower spillway; all mechanical and lifting equipment of the bottom pipe; and metal and concrete structures of the causeway.

All concrete structures of the surface water discharge, six meters wide and 780 meters long, the building, mechanical and hydraulic equipment, substation, and power transmission line have been restored, and a water intake structure has been built on the Guruchay. Guruchay waters will be directed to the reservoir," he emphasized.

According to the official, 5,080 hectares of the land to be irrigated by the Kondalanchay reservoirs are located in the liberated territory.

"These reservoirs are currently used for irrigation purposes throughout the Fizuli district. As a result of the occupation, the reservoirs were almost completely devastated. The reservoir was emptied over the winter months. But when irrigation was necessary in the summer, the water was turned off," added Babayev.

To note, the Kondalanchay reservoir complex was recently inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

