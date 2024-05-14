Azerbaijan sees growth in average monthly salary of employees nationwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The average nominal monthly wage of employees in Azerbaijan grew by 9.3 percent from January through March 2024 year on year, reaching 985.3 manat ($579.6), a source in the State Statistics Committee told Trend.

The number of employees in Azerbaijan's economy as of April 1, 2024, totaled 1.74 million people (899,800 and 849,100 in the public and private sectors, respectively).

Specifically, 19 percent of the employees were in education, 18.6 percent - trade and vehicle repair, 12.8 percent - industry, 8.4 percent - healthcare and social services, 6.6 percent in construction, and 6.4 percent in public administration and defense, along with social security.

Additionally, 4.2 percent accounted for transportation and warehousing, 3.8 percent - professional, scientific, and technical activities, 3.3 percent - agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2.2 percent - financial and insurance activities, and 14.7 percent - other sectors of the economy.

In the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, professional, scientific, and technical activities, as well as transportation and warehousing, the average nominal monthly wage was higher.

To note, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan in 2023 increased by 11.2 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 933.8 manat ($549.29).

