Azerbaijan always supports China's territorial integrity and the One China policy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan has always supported China's territorial integrity and One China policy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving the delegation headed by Shen Yueyue, Deputy Chairman of the All-China Committee of the People's Political Consultative Conference of the People's Republic of China, Chairman of the China Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, Trend reports.

Will be updated