Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan always supports China's territorial integrity and the One China policy - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 14 May 2024 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan always supports China's territorial integrity and the One China policy - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan has always supported China's territorial integrity and One China policy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving the delegation headed by Shen Yueyue, Deputy Chairman of the All-China Committee of the People's Political Consultative Conference of the People's Republic of China, Chairman of the China Committee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more