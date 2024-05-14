Green energy plays crucial role in Azerbaijan's evolving economy - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Green energy in Azerbaijan has become a key part of the changing economy in recent years, ecologist Rauf Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of green energy.

“Alternative energy utilization has also increased. Energy sources, including the sun, wind, and biological gases, are crucial to the country. Azerbaijan funds many such programs. Azerbaijan also wants to improve its green energy infrastructure. The fact that Azerbaijan will host COP29 shows its global climate change leadership. It shows Azerbaijan wants to lead climate change negotiations and has experience and perspectives,” he said.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan, by undertaking such a conference, demonstrates that it attaches great importance to the fight against climate change.

“It also signifies that the country's achievements in areas such as green energy, biodiversity conservation, and economic efficiency are at the center of the world's attention. Hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan will also ensure the country's initiatives to combat climate change,” he said.

