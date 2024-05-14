Western Azerbaijan Community urges OSCE to support return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community (WAC), Aziz Alakbarli, has sent a letter to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg, urging the OSCE to support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes, Trend reports.

The letter refers to the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and the destruction of their cultural heritage, cemeteries, mosques, and other places of worship. Aziz Alakbarli emphasized that the main goal of the Western Azerbaijan Community is to ensure the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes within the framework of international law.

The letter notes that the Community respects international law, including the territorial integrity of states, is ready for dialog with Armenia on the issue of return, and regrets that Armenia avoids dialogue.

The head of the WAC also brought to attention that Armenia has tried to prevent the participation of the Western Azerbaijan Community in OSCE events and urged the organization to condemn these attempts by Armenia against the freedom of expression and activities of civil society.

The original letter was presented to Ian Borg by the correspondent of Western Azerbaijan Community Television at the joint press conference of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in Baku.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel