Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and Huawei sign memorandum of understanding in Baku

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. «KazMunayGas» JSC (KMG, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Baku within the Huawei Network Summit, Trend reports via KMG.

The document was signed by Galymzhan Bezhentaev, KMG Digital Development Director and Derek Hao, President of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group Middle East and Central Asia.

Under the MoU, the parties plan to collaborate on cloud solutions, big data, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and contemporary data processing centers.

Overall, signing an agreement with a global digitalization leader will enable KazMunayGas to revitalize the information and communication infrastructure in the domestic oil and gas sector.

