BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The term of preventive measure in the form of arrest against the former so-called “president” of the illegal separatist regime in Karabakh Arkady Ghukasyan has been extended, Trend reports.

The submission on the extension of the preventive measure against the accused was considered at the Binagadi District Court of Baku.

The court extended the arrest period for 5 months.

