Tension exists among several OSCE member countries - Azerbaijani FM

Politics Materials 14 May 2024 13:10 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Significant tensions have arisen within certain OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) member countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to adhering to the fundamental principles of the OSCE, particularly regarding respect for countries' territorial integrity.

