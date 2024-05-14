Türkiye agrees on transportation of Turkmen gas via Azerbaijan, Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. We have agreed on the transportation of Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye via Azerbaijan and Georgia, Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

“Through this outstanding partnership, Türkiye and Azerbaijan are significantly enhancing their own supply security as well as the security of Europe's energy supply. Specifically, our natural gas-related ties are now at a new height as a result of the deal we signed today.

As part of this deal, we predict that by 2030, Türkiye will get increased gas supplies from Azerbaijan's natural gas deposits and the Caspian Sea's natural gas reserves, with a portion of the natural gas flowing through Türkiye to Europe. However, the most significant thing is that this deal allowed us to arrange for the transportation of Turkmen natural gas to Türkiye via Georgia and Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel