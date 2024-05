BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. I am hearing positive remarks from the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg said during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He added that there's no gain in dwelling on the past, and it is necessary to accept a new reality.

