OSCE member states' approach to Azerbaijan lacks consistency - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Throughout the years, the lack of a consistent approach from OSCE member states has been apparent, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that this remains a sensitive matter for Azerbaijan.

"In the early 90s, alongside the UN, we appealed to the OSCE for justice. However, at that crucial juncture, certain member states of the organization intentionally disregarded this matter, and subsequently, other states also ignored it," stressed the minister.

