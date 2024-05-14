Restoring memorials in Azerbaijan's Karabakh ranks among Italy's main duties - diplomat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Italy's main duty is to create a company engaged in the restoration of memorials and museums in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Riccardo Cursi from the Italian Embassy told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum.

“Karabakh has enormous potential for our companies in many areas. Therefore, I hope that this will be the first of many steps in which we can cooperate in this area,” he emphasized.

Cursi mentioned that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are developing in many areas, from culture and politics to trade and economics.

“Agriculture is one of the many areas in which our companies work together. Our largest companies are happy to come to Azerbaijan and invest in the country,” he added.

To note, Azerbaijan and Italy conducted a Baku business event to enhance exports and attract international investment. It's jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Italian Trade Agency.

Up to 100 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and 12 Italian agricultural and food enterprises attend the forum, where representatives from pertinent government bodies, local authorities, and global financial entities are also present.

