Media reps view Azerbaijan's Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway building progress (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 14. Media representatives have viewed building progress on Azerbaijan's Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The representatives visited the first tunnel, the opening of which took place with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Engineer for Karabakh projects of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Eyyub Huseynov, said that the construction of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway rapidly continues.

"The total length of the road is 81.7 km, 19.3 km shorter than the Victory Road [alternate road to Shusha, commissioned in November 2021]. It's a first-class road with four to six lanes. Alongside, 194 culverts of various diameters, 38 underpasses, 11 bridges, seven tunnels, and nine viaducts are built.

The combined length of bridges is 1,557 meters; viaducts are 1,965 meters; and tunnels are around 6,450 meters in one direction," he noted.

The official also mentioned that out of seven automobile tunnels with a total length of 12.7 kilometers (right and left directions) planned for the project, drilling work has been completed in six tunnels.

"Currently, interior tunnel work is ongoing. The main work on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway will be completed this year. Next year, ventilation, lighting, illumination along each lane, and road marking will be finalized in the tunnels. Currently, the route through the opened tunnel is one km shorter and eliminates the need for over 10 turns and descents," he added.

To note, the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway originates from the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangezur highway and connects the liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly, and Shusha districts.

