One of Italy's primary goals calls for using green technologies to restore Karabakh - ITA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. One of the main tasks for Italian companies is to restore Karabakh with the use of green and modern technologies, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Baku Andrea Maccanico told Trend during the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum.

"In Azerbaijan, there are many opportunities for Italian companies in the renewable energy sector. They will be explored during the next few months, especially on the occasion of COP29. This is an area where Italian companies are ready to support and provide all the necessary technologies,” he emphasized.

The ITA Director stated that we also need to address the environmental issue.

He claims that one issue associated with climate change is the scarcity of water, and Italian companies are prepared to provide Azerbaijan with irrigation solutions that maximize water usage.

"So ecology is a large sector in which we have a lot of opportunities to collaborate. Our delegation of companies from the construction sector specializing in green technologies, products, and services for the construction sector should come to Azerbaijan in October or November,” he added.

To note, under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Italian Trade Agency, an event dedicated to the promotion of exports and the attraction of foreign investments was held in Baku.

The event was attended by 12 Italian companies working in the field of agriculture and food industry and about 100 Azerbaijani businessmen, as well as representatives of relevant government agencies, local authorities, and international financial institutions.

