Azerbaijani official outlines priorities of cooperation with Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The director of the Research Center for Agricultural Economics under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Firdovsi Fikretzade, has expressed support for the purchase of agricultural machinery from Europe, in particular from Italy, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an Azerbaijani-Italian business forum in Baku.

“Azerbaijan has been actively acquiring agricultural machinery in Italy for the last 5 years. This machinery corresponds to green technologies and, thus, to the goals of sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy. We will increasingly introduce green technologies in the production of agricultural products in the country,” Fikretzade emphasized.

He also touched upon cooperation with Italy on the development of livestock breeding.

“In Azerbaijan, 60 percent of cattle imports are subsidized by the state. In Italy, cattle breeding is very developed, and we are open to cooperation,” the representative of the Ministry of Agriculture noted.

