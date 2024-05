BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan, will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 16, Trend reports.

The Armenian delegation will participate in the preparatory committee session of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on May 15-18.

